NNPCL To Allocate 6m Barrels Of Crude To Dangote Refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is set to allocate six million barrels of crude oil to Dangote Refinery next month. The development, according to inside sources, also is a major step towards boosting domestic refining and attaining energy security.

The sources also told the New Telegraph yesterday that plans have since been firmed up for the signing of a sales and purchase Agreement (SPA) between the national oil company and the refinery. The signing of the agreement, the sources said, would take place soon in Abuja.

According to them, both parties confirmed that the deal is purely commercial and without any recourse to discount, or selling at rock-bottom prices, as speculated by a section of the media. Section 109 of the Petroleum Industry Act (2021) (PIA) stipulates domestic crude oil supply obligation to refineries, including the Dangote Refinery, NNPC refineries in Port-Harcourt, Warri, Kaduna and modular refineries.

The section also provides that the supply of crude oil to the domestic market shall be on a willing buyer and willing supplier basis. The non-commencement of operation of the Dangote Refinery, which was commissioned earlier in the year by former President Muhammadu Buhari, has been a concern to many stakeholders.