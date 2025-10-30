NNPCL Targets Efficient, Profitable Operations At PH, Warri,Kaduna Refineries

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has said the company is focused on ensuring efficient and profitable operations at the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries.

Ojulari stated that NNPC Ltd is also working to meet the requirements of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), particularly its mandate as the supplier of last resort for petroleum products.

He explained that these goals align with Nigeria’s National Energy Strategy, which prioritizes energy security and asset optimization.

According to a statement posted on the company’s website, the GCEO noted that NNPC Ltd has made significant progress in the comprehensive technical and commercial review of the nation’s three refineries.

He said the review aims to determine the best approach, whether through high-grade rehabilitation or repurposing, to ensure optimal performance and long-term sustainability.

Ojulari further revealed that the next phase, termed Advanced Technical Partnerships, would involve selecting technical equity partners with proven expertise in operating refineries to international standards. These partners, he said, would help implement the agreed upgrades or repairs through formalized agreements.

“We are repositioning as a commercially driven, transparent energy company serving Nigerians,” Ojulari stated.