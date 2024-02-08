NNPCL Targets Additional 14,000BPD as Akpo West Field Begins Production

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), has said the successful commencement of oil production from the Akpo West Field will add 14,000 bar- rels per day condensate to the nation’s production, to be followed by the production of about 4million cubic meters of gas per day by 2028.

A statement signed by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd,.Olufemi Soneye, on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the new feat was in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to optimise production from the nation’s oil and gas assets.

According to him, the milestone is as the result of meticulous planning, strategic collaboration, and unwavering dedication from all stakeholders involved in the project. The statement partly reads: “The development of Akpo West which is on Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) 2 (formerly OML 130) leverages the existing Akpo Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility via a subsea tie-back to keep costs low and minimize greenhouse gas emissions.

“The milestone was enabled by the strategic leadership of the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mr. Mele Kyari, and the Upstream Directorate of the NNPC Ltd whose support played no small role in propelling the operators to actualise the short- and mid-term hydrocarbon production goal of the President Tinubu administration. “Located 135 kilometres offshore, Akpo West is one of the discoveries on PML 2 with proximity to the Akpo main which started up in 2009 and produced 124,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023.

PML 2 is operated by TotalEnergies with a 24% interest, in partnership with CNOOC (45%), Sapetro (15%), Prime 130 (16%), and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd as the concessionaire of the Production Sharing Contract (PSC).”