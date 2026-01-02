NNPCL Targets $30bn Investment By 2030

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) plans to raise at least $30 billion by 2030 according to Bloomberg.

It added that the fundraising target forms part of a broader strategy to revive Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. The report yesterday added that the company targets to develop new oil fields from 2026.

Bloomerg quoted some unnamed officials, as having said that NNPCLtd anticipates key investment decisions as early as 2026, while also reviewing its asset portfolio with plans to divest non-performing oil fields to unlock capital and improve efficiency.

The report added that NNPC will pursue a mix of in-house field development and investorled projects, with a competitive bidding process expected to commence early next year.

According to the report, as part of the strategy, NNPCLtd is reviewing its portfolio and plans to sell non-performing oil fields. It stated that this is a move targeted to help the company raise more than half of its $30 billion target through asset sales and fresh investments.