NNPCL Subsidiary Achieves 36-Year Record 355,000bpd Production

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd)’s flagship upstream subsidiary, NNPC E&P Limited (NEPL), has achieved a record 36-year production level of 355,000 barrels of oil per day, its highest daily output since 1989.

The national oil company said that the milestone marked a significant step forward for Nigeria’s upstream sector and reflected the company’s ongoing transformation anchored on efficiency and discipline.

According to a report by NNPCL, the figures show genuine transformation: average daily production surged 52 per cent, rising from 203,000 barrels per day in 2023 to 312,000 in 2025.

The report added that this record growth was no coincidence; it stems from a clear strategy anchored on operational excellence, strong asset management, and structured field development. “NEPL’s performance demonstrates that with the right leadership, strengthened systems, and a committed workforce, Nigeria’s upstream sector can overcome years of instability.

“The achievement converts national ambition into measurable momentum. The presidential targets of 2 million barrels per day by 2027 and 3 million by 2030 have often appeared aspirational. NEPL’s delivery brings them closer to reality,” the NNPCL said.

Speaking on the development, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, pointed out that the milestone represented proof that Nigeria’s energy revival was not a dream; it is already happening.

He said: “By showing its ability to exceed its own production benchmarks, NEPL confirms that the essential building blocks for scaling national output are being firmly established. “The achievement signals that the machinery of production—equipment, processes, capabilities, and partnerships—can be driven with commercial discipline to produce real and positive outcomes.”

The GCEO noted that the achievement reinforced confidence nationally and across the global energy landscape, assuring partners and investors that Nigeria is committed to reaffirming its role as a dependable energy supplier.

Also speaking, the Executive Vice President, Upstream, Udy Ntia, observed that the milestone was beyond the 355,000 bpd figure. “In a sector where shortcuts can yield short-term wins but long-term damage, NEPL is making a different point: sustainable progress must rest on responsible operations.

“This ensures that scaling production does not compromise worker safety, community wellbeing, or environmental protection. It reinforces a shift away from extraction at any cost towards sustainable value creation—a core requirement for any modern energy company seeking global relevance,” Ntia added.