NNPC Ltd Speaks On Delay In Port Harcourt Refinery Rehabilitation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has finally addressed the delay in completing the much-anticipated Port Harcourt Refinery Company (PHRC), two months after failing to meet the September target.

Olufemi Soneye, NNPC’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer who spoke in a statement issued on Tuesday attributed the delay to unforeseen challenges and risks involved in rehabilitating the brownfield project.

“Mechanical completion of the PHRC revamp was achieved several months ago, marking a crucial milestone. After that, we began commissioning essential equipment and process units,” he said.

He noted that the inherent complexity of brownfield projects often leads to unexpected difficulties but assured that these challenges had been addressed, “These obstacles have now been effectively resolved, and commissioning activities are back on track.”

Soneye emphasised that efforts are ongoing to finalise the project, stating, “We are working around the clock to ensure this vital project is completed successfully.”

The NNPC has now said that the Port Harcourt refinery will be finished and handed over “shortly” when pressed for a new timeline without providing a specific completion date.

