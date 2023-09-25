NNPCL Speaks On Recruiting New Employees

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has debunked the rumours making rounds on social media that the company is recruiting new employees.

Debunking the viral report in a statement issued on Monday via its X (formerly Twitter) handle, the NNPCL said it is not recruiting for now and urged the public to ignore such claims, which it described as fake news.

Speaking further, the company said it will be announced on its website and official social media handles whenever recruitment is conducted.

The statement reads: “The general public is hereby informed that NNPC Limited is NOT recruiting.

“Whenever recruitment is conducted, it will be announced on our website and official social media handles.

NNPCL Speaks On Alleged Involvement In Secret Recruitment

Meanwhile, the NNPCL has denied reports of conducting secret recruitment without board approval.

New Telegraph reports that an unconfirmed report on social media had claimed that about 35 people were secretly recruited into the NNPC Limited under the leadership of Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari and are either undergoing medical examinations or writing entrance exams.

However, a source who spoke with PM News said the recruitment report was baseless and fake, emphasizing that NNPC Limited’s governance structure remains solid and intact.

The source noted that NNPC Limited’s recruitment process adheres to best governance practices and cannot be easily manipulated, adding the recent retirement and restructuring of some employees within the company may have contributed to disgruntled individuals spreading such claims.