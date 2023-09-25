NNPCL/SNEPCo Scholars Record Outstanding Results In Examinations

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) has said that beneficiaries of the National Cradle-to-Career programme of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and SNEPCo recorded outstanding performances in two secondary school examinations.

It stated that the initiative has continued to offer opportunities for bright young Nigerians to achieve their educational ambitions.

According to a statement by the Media Relations Manager, SNEPCo, Abimbola Essien-Nelson on Monday, of the 103 students who sat for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations this year, the scholars recorded 100% and 98% pass rates in Mathematics and English language respectively.

It stated that Master Salmanu Isa Musa from Premiere Academy, Abuja and Miss Orevaoghene Whiskey from TopFaith International Secondary School in Akwa Ibom State each recorded nine distinctions, while Master Golit Gordon Golu, also from Premiere Academy and Miss Adedokun Nihinlolawa from Lead Forte Gate College, Lagos recorded eight distinctions.

SNEPCo Managing Director Elohor Aiboni, said, “Master Musa and Miss Whiskey also scored 347 and 340 respectively in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for admission into Nigerian universities out of the maximum 400 points. In all, 76 students scored between 200 and 300 in the examination.

“Milestones such as these continue to justify the social investments of SNEPCo on behalf of the concessionaire, NNPC Limited and co-venturers across the country.”

The Chief Operating Officer of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Mr Bala Wunti was quoted to have said the National Cradle-to-Career initiative was an investment in the future of Nigeria and commended the beneficiaries and their schools for the excellent results.

The statement explained that the National Cradle-to-Career programme which was launched in 2014 supports brilliant students, especially those from hard-to-reach communities with full boarding and tuition to study in nine top-rated private secondary schools across Nigeria.

According to it, some 700 scholarships have so far been awarded. Students with excellent academic abilities are automatically transitioned to the NNPC/SNEPCo National University Scholarship, which provides a grant, HMO coverage, and other benefits in support of university education.

It added that in further support for education, SNEPCo constructed, furnished and delivered a 100-seat ICT Centre, at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE), Delta State last year. Work is currently in progress on a $10-million Geosciences Centre of Excellence for the University of Lagos, and a $5-million e-library project for the Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State.