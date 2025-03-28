NNPCL, SNEPCo Donate Vehicles, Ambulance In Lagos

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo) on Friday donated vehicles, including a specialized ambulance, to support security and healthcare services in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) received two vehicles, while an intensive care unit ambulance was donated to the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta.

Speaking at the handover of the security vehicles, SNEPCo’s Country Security Manager, Isaac Akinjogunla, who represented Managing Director Ronald Adams, said the donation “underscores our support for efforts by the Lagos State Government to ensure security in the state.”

He urged the recipients to ensure “careful usage and proper maintenance of the vehicles so that residents can benefit from the donation.”

The Chief Upstream Investment Officer of the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Oluwaseyi Omotowa, in an address read by Deputy Manager, External Relations, Bunmi Lawson, said: “By enhancing the operational capacity of security agencies, these vehicles will contribute to a safer environment for all residents.

“This donation complements our ongoing support in education and healthcare sectors within the state, reflecting our holistic approach to social investment.”

Executive Secretary/CEO of LSSTF, Abdurrazaq Balogun, expressed gratitude to NNPC-SNEPCo for the gesture, saying: “Together, we can work towards a safer and more secure environment where our businesses continue to thrive, and our loved ones are safe.”

He recalled that NNPC-SNEPCo had previously donated 16 vehicles to strengthen security in Lagos in 2020.

The specialized ambulance was handed over to the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, on behalf of SNEPCo’s Managing Director by the Safety and Environment Manager, David Aghaiyo.

He noted: “The ambulance supports the broader healthcare infrastructure within the community by facilitating quick transportation and medical care.”

Also speaking through Lawson, NUIMS Chief Upstream Investment Officer Oluwaseyi Omotowa emphasized: “We recognize the critical role that healthcare plays in the lives of Nigerians and are dedicated to supporting initiatives that improve access to quality healthcare services.”

The Medical Director/Chief Executive Officer of the medical centre, Adedamola Dada, described the ambulance donation as “an answered prayer,” adding that it will help the facility cope with the large number of patients who require emergency medical transportation.

The social investment portfolio of NNPC-SNEPCo, supported by co-venturers TotalEnergies, Exxon, and Nigerian Agip Exploration, includes life-changing initiatives such as scholarship awards, the construction of educational infrastructure including ICT centers and digital libraries, health projects, and training and mentorship programs for self-employment under the Shell LiveWIRE scheme.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

