Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), on Monday, announced the slashed in the retail price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as Petrol or fuel to N965 per liter in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the NNPCL effected the new price across its retail outlets in the capital city, to the delight of customers during the Yuletide season.

READ ALSO

According to a report from its mega station located along Wuse Zone 4 and Olusegun Obasanjo Way, Central Area, the price of the commodity was sold at N965 per liter with commuters scrambling to join the long queue.

However, it was gathered that the independent and major marketers sold their products between N1,030 and N1,070 across various locations in the country

Recall that on Sunday 22 Decemeber, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria said that petrol is going to sell at N935 per litre beginning from Monday (today) based on the latest arrangement with the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Share

Please follow and like us: