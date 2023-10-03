NNPCL, Shell, Aramco, TotalEnergies, Other Reiterate Commitment To Energy Transition Agenda

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, and Chief Executives SheOfficer of some other global energy companies have reiterated their commitment to the energy transition agenda.

They spoke at the ADIPEC 2023 Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, according to a post on Tuesday on NNPCL’s verified X former Twitter handle.

ADIPEC is an international platform uniting industry to accelerate urgent, collective, and responsible action to decarbonise quicker and future-proof our energy.

Kyari said, “We at NNPC Limited are taking concrete steps alongside our partners to reduce our carbon footprints while providing energy for today and energy for tomorrow.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shell, Wael Sawan said: “The world needs fewer initiatives and enough reliable, affordable energy for people to power their lives. It cannot be one or the other. At Shell, we are working to become a net zero emissions, energy business lightweight. Why while we continue to deliver the energy that the world needs.”

Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne said: We promised to liberate our deeper understanding of fossil fuels as a stepping stone for putting us to work getting decarbonisation technology and strategy.”

CEO, Uganda National Oil Company, Proscovia Nabbanja said: “UNOC is dedicated to a dual-track approach to enhancing the efficiency of our current infrastructure. We’re driving momentum towards greener energy alternatives.”

President & CEO, Aramco, Amin N. Nasser said: “At Aramco, we believe that energy security and sustainability can exist. We remain committed to helping supply the world’s growing energy needs, as we also expand our effort to lower carbon solutions that will provide future generations cleaner and more sustainable energy.”

CEO, Eni, Claudia Descalzi said: “Eni is committed to a long-term, decarbonization strategy based on technology, and a new business model. Our goal is to deliver decarbonized services to our customers symbolizing sustainability, energy security, and affordability.”

President and CEO, PETRONAS, Tengku Muhammad Taufik said: “PETRONAS has a duty to deliver energy that is safe, reliable, cost optimised and more importantly, never emissions. We do this to achieve our net zero carbon emissions aspiration by 2050 and to deliver the adjusted responsible energy transition.

President and CEO, Equinor, Anders Opedal, said: “Equinor stood firm on our ambition of being a netzero company by 2050. We believe in a balanced energy transition. We will provide energy to people and societies while accelerating our investments in renewables and low-carbon solutions.”