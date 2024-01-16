NNPCL Sets To Hand Over PH Refinery To Private Firm

To run and maintain the Port Harcourt refinery,

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has invited qualified oil and gas companies to submit Expressions of Interest,(EOIs) for the takeover and maintenance of the Port Harcourt refinery.

This was contained in a public announcement made by the NNPCL on Monday, saying the procedure will support Nigeria’s needs for energy security and fuel supply while also enhancing reliability.

The “operate & maintain” strategy was “one of the key requirements by the lender” for the Port Harcourt project, according to the nation’s oil firm.

The public notice reads: “The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited is seeking to engage reputable and credible Operations & Maintenance (O&M) companies to operate and maintain one of its refineries, Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), to ensure reliability and sustainability towards meeting the nation’s fuel supply and energy security obligations.”

In December, NNPCL reported the “mechanical completion” of the 60,000 bpd component of the 210,000-capacity facility, after several years of disuse. By the end of this month, the refinery is anticipated to start putting its products on the market.

Mele Kyari, the chief executive officer of NNPCL Group, stated in 2021 that the Federal Government was thinking about acquiring a minority stake in the struggling oil refineries.

That was after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, signed off on a $1.5 billion rehabilitation plan, funded mostly by Afrexim Bank as well as from Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, by NNPC, for the Port Harcourt refining complex, which has a capacity of 210,000 barrels per day.

Among other things, NNPCL said in the public notice on Monday that any business wishing to run and maintain the plant needs to submit its audited financial statements for the years 2019 through 2022 and show that it has a minimum average yearly revenue of $2 billion during that time.

About $1.5 billion was spent on the engineering, procurement, building, installation, and commissioning phases of the Port Harcourt refinery rehabilitation project.