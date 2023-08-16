NNPCL Secures $3bn Emergency Crude Repayment Facility From Afreximbank

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) have jointly signed a commitment letter and Termsheet for an emergency $3 billion crude oil repayment loan.

This was disclosed on Wednesday via the NNPCL official Twitter handle.

“The signing, which took place today at Afreximbank’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, will provide some immediate disbursement that will enable the NNPC Ltd. to support the Federal Government in its ongoing fiscal and monetary policy reforms aimed at stabilizing the exchange rate market.”