NNPCL Retires Some Management Staff

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), has announced the compulsory exit from the company of its management staff with less than 15 months to statutory retirement.

This was contained in a statement posted on its verified X handle, formerly Twitter, at 55.56 p.m. on Monday.

The statement signed by the management stated that the disengagement of the management staff took effect from today.

It said, “In our bid to pursue effective organisational renewal to support the delivery of our strategic business objectives, it has become imperative to rejuvenate our workforce.

“Consequently, in addition to the recent exit of three (3) Executive Vice Presidents, other Management Staff with less than fifteen (15) months to statutory retirement will be exiting the Company effective 19th September 2023.

“This is in line with our commitment to scale up NNPC Ltd.’s capabilities through targeted talent management and equal opportunity for all Nigerians.”