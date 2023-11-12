NNPCL Restores 275,000bpd Production

…settles lingering PENGASSAN, Total Energies mgt rift

The swift move by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to settle the lingering rift between the Management of Total Energies, operator of the NNPC/Total JV, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association, (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has restored 275, 000 barrels of oil per day production.

Following the peace deal brokered by NNPCL on Sunday as contained in a statement signed by Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, the unions agreed to suspend ongoing industrial action leading to the immediate restoration of oil production.

In a communique issued at the end of a marathon negotiation session chaired by Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPCL, all parties committed to resolving all the issues within an agreed framework.

The communique was signed by Total Energies MD/CEO Mr Matthieu Bouyer, PENGASSAN President, Comrade Festus Osifo and NUPENG President, Comrade Williams Akporeha.

It was witnessed by NNPC Ltd, EVP Upstream, Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, and Mr Bala Wunti, Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, (NUIMS). Also in attendance was Mr. Victor Bandele, Deputy Managing Director, Total Energies.