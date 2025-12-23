NNPCL Remitted N44bn To Federation Account In November

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd) recorded an increase in revenue in November 2025 as it remitted to the Federation Account N44.92 billion as against N14.72 billion it remitted in October.

This is an increase of N30.2billion. These were contained in data from the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF). According to the document, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) remitted N660.04 billion in November 2025 to Nigeria’s federation account.

The amount, however, fell by N213.09 billion from N873.1 billion the agency remitted in October, according to data from the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF). The document showed that government agencies remitted N2.34 trillion into Nigeria’s federation account in November 2025.

According to the report, oil revenue collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) increased to N407.57 billion in November — from N315.64 billion in October.

The document showed that N49.76 billion of the remittances was transferred to the “Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) gas flared penalty” in the month under review.

According to the report, after deductions, revenue available to the federation decreased to N2.29 trillion in November, compared with N2.87 trillion in October — representing a month-on-month drop of N581.56 billion.