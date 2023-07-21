NNPCL Remitted N123bn To FG – Chief Financial Officer

The Chief Financial Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Umar Ajiya, has said the company has remitted N123bn to the Federation Account of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He spoke in a statement on Friday in response to a statement on the sharing of the June 2023 allocation.

Director of Press & Public Relations of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Bawa Mokwa had in a statement explained the sharing of revenue by the Federal Accounts and Allocation Committee for June 2023.

It was titled: ‘FAAC Share N907.054 billion June 2023 Revenue to Federal Government, States and Local Government Councils. ‘ He also included remittances from some organisations.

But Ajiya, who stated that NNPCL’s remittances were omitted clarified that the oil company remitted N123bn to the Federation Account.

He said, “NNPC has remitted N123bn (N81bn as monthly interim dividend and 42bn as 40% PSC profit oil ) in addition to compliance on payment of royalties and taxes.

“This clearly shows that the company under the leadership of Mallam Mele Kyari is moving in a positive trajectory as enshrined in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).