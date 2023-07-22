NNPCL Remitted N123Bn To FG – Chief Financial Officer

President Bola Tinubu has charged the Nigerian military and its counterparts in the Lake Chad region to change their doctrines, practises and strategies in order to confront the unconventional forces in the country. The President gave this charge yesterday at the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State.

According to a release by his spokesman, Dele Alake, the President not- ed that the change in tactics had become necessary because the countries in the region were battling a “mobile and elusive irregular force” that disregards established rules of warfare. He pointed out that the adversaries facing countries in the sub-region are not conventional armies engaging in traditional battlefield warfare.

The Nigerian leader, who encouraged African countries to work together against common threats, acknowledged the multi-national efforts of Nigeria, Cameroon, the Niger Republic, and Chad to bring peace to the Lake Chad region. Tinubu reinforced his message that the collaboration should serve as a commendable example to be emulated and improved on wherever necessary.

He said: ”We must also be brave enough to re-form military doctrine and practise. We do not face a conventional army on the traditional field of battle.“No, we contend against mobile, elusive irregular forces that disdain the normal rules of warfare. ‘’We must adjust accordingly to subdue the menace. This shall require a change in mindset, in strategy, in tactics, in equipment and in gear.”

The President also used the occasion to spell out his National Security Objective, saying it would focus on ensuring security, justice, and democratic prosperity through state power. He noted that ”As Commander-in-Chief, I have given myself the following charge: to deploy the entire machinery of state power to ensure security of our people and property in a just and democratic society. ”

Under my predecessor, the Armed Forces worked tirelessly toward necessary reforms to enhance combat effectiveness and operational capability. We must now pick up the pace. Commending the graduates from Nigeria’s Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, as well as students from Asia and sister Africa nations, the President underscored the importance of the College and its contributions to professionalism and defense of national interests. Addressing the graduating students, the President said their presence in Nigeria was a testimony that national security was not solely achieved through muscle and might, but also in building friendships and alliances based on cooperation, justice, good governance and mutual respect.