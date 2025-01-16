NNPCL Remitted N10trn To Federation Account In 2024

Share

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Malam Mele Kyari, on Wednesday, claimed that the oil firm remained the only company in Nigeria that publishes 100 per cent of its account on a yearly basis.

Kyari, who stated this during presentation of revenue generation performance of NNPCL in 2024 and projection for 2025 to the National Assembly joint Committee on Finance, said the company remitted N10 trillion to the federation account as at September, 2024.

He added that NNPCL was the highest tax payer in the country, highest payer of royalty and dividends. He, however, said that the company wanted forensic audit to be conducted on money spent by it for stabilisation of price of Petrol from January to September 2024 and uninterrupted supply of the product.

“Until October 1, 2024, NNPCL, as mandated by the Petroleum Industry Act ( PIA), acted as the supply of last resort on fuel supply which requires forensic audit to know how much NNPCL is being owed or owing any agency.

“Our transactional account is very transparent which is published on yearly basis , making NNPCL , the only company in Nigeria noted for that and also the highest tax payer in the country as well as highest payer of royalty and dividends to share holders as a commercial national oil companies,” he said.

The Group Chief Executive, however, told the joint Committee that revenue projection for 2025, would be made after the meeting of board of directors of the company in two weeks time.

He said that the parameters for the 2025 budget were realistic and realisable. Similarly, in his encounter with the joint Committee on Finance, the Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, said NPA remitted N753 billion into consolidated revenue fund and projected N997 billion for 2025 fiscal year.

The Committee, Chaired by Senator Sani Musa and Hon James Faleke, however, jerked up the projected revenue for 2025 from N997 billion to N1.75 trillion. The increased revenue projection, according to the joint committee chairmen, was done for maximization of the 56 revenue sources NPA has.

Share

Please follow and like us: