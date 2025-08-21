NNPCL Remits N7.965trn Statutory Payments

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has paid N7.965 trillion in statutory payments between January and June 2025, the company disclosed in its July monthly report released on Thursday.

The report also indicated that NNPC generated N4.406 trillion in revenue for July alone. Crude oil and condensate production averaged 1.70 million barrels per day, while natural gas production reached 7,772 mmmscf/d. Fuel availability stood at 70%, with pipeline uptimes recorded at OB3 – 96%, AKK – 83%, and upstream pipelines – 100%.

In line with its commitment to sustainable development, NNPC Foundation coordinated the donation of 35 CNG buses to the Presidential Initiative on CNG (Pi-CNG) in collaboration with the offices of the Executive Vice Presidents for Downstream and Business Services.

The report further highlighted environmental efforts, including the planting of 200,000 trees in Katsina State, with the official flag-off scheduled for August 2025.

NNPC reaffirmed its operational goals: sustaining crude oil and condensate production, improving facility uptime, fostering stakeholder collaboration, and enhancing operational efficiency. On the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline project, additional subcontractors have been deployed to expedite completion of the mainline works and fast-track the project.