NNPCL Raises Alarm Over Coordinated Sabotage Campaign

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) on Friday raised the alarm over what it described as a coordinated sabotage campaign allegedly orchestrated by a syndicate of known and faceless actors, both within and outside the organisation.

In a statement issued by its management, NNPC Ltd. claimed that the group is deliberately spreading falsehoods and misinformation in a bid to discredit its leadership and derail its ongoing transformation into a corruption-free, performance-driven energy company—aligned with the mandate of President Bola Tinubu.

The company said the alleged campaign involves the planting of scandalous and fabricated reports, strategically designed to distract its leadership, mislead the public, and undermine the commitment of its workforce and reform-minded Nigerians.

“These are calculated efforts by individuals who feel threatened by reform, transparency, accountability, and change,” the statement read. “It is clear evidence of the lengths to which they will go to obstruct the transformation of Nigeria’s foremost energy institution.”

NNPC Ltd. warned that it expects a surge in defamatory content in the coming days and weeks but maintained that it remains undeterred.

“The transformation is underway, and no amount of sabotage will stop it,” the company stated.

It called on its staff, stakeholders, and patriotic Nigerians to stay focused, ignore distractions, and remain committed to the national cause.

“We remain on mission,” the statement concluded.