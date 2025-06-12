NNPCL Posts N5.89tn Revenue For April

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced a revenue generation of ₦5.891 trillion for April 2025.

The company also reported a profit after tax of ₦748 billion and statutory payments totaling ₦4.225 trillion for the first quarter of the year.

These figures were contained in NNPC Ltd’s Monthly Financial and Operations Report for April 2025, published on its website on Thursday.

According to the report, crude oil and condensate production for April stood at 1.61 million barrels per day (mbpd), compared to 1.56 mbpd in March, 1.62 mbpd in February, and 1.67 mbpd in January. Natural gas production reached 7,473 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) in April, up from 6,928 mmscf/d in March, 6,615 mmscf/d in February, and 7,120 mmscf/d in January.

NNPC Ltd noted that the crude oil and gas production figures are provisional, based solely on the company’s data and exclude volumes from independent operators as reported by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). It added that all financial figures are also provisional and unaudited.

In addition to its financial performance, NNPC Ltd highlighted the impact of its corporate social responsibility arm, the NNPC Foundation, in April.

Under the NNPC/NYSC Business Empowerment Initiative, the foundation empowered 531 corps members with solar power starter packs to promote clean energy entrepreneurship. It also equipped 83 ICT trainees and 170 creative industry talents with business starter kits to drive youth innovation in Nigeria’s digital and creative sectors.

Further, the foundation facilitated cataract surgeries for 2,005 individuals in the South-East and South-South regions, restoring vision and dignity. It also rehabilitated three hospital wards with a combined 100-bed capacity at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, enhancing access to quality healthcare.

The foundation commissioned STEM books and science libraries in schools across Abuja and Lagos to inspire a new generation of scientists and innovators. It also trained 3,860 vulnerable farmers in climate-smart agriculture in the South-East and South-South, aiming to transform rural livelihoods and improve food security.

