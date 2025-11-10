NNPCL, Others Reduce Fuel Pump Price

Some retail outlets owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and some other major marketers have reduced their fuel pump prices in Lagos.

Investigation by New Telegraph yesterday revealed that some NNPC filling stations reduced their pump price from N925 to N905, while AP has also reduced its price to N890.

However, other marketers sold between N910 and N917. The price reduction apparently followed the reduction of gantry price of fuel by Dangote Refinery by N49 per litre.

With the reduction, a marketer told New Telegraph that the refinery currently sells fuel to marketers at N828 per litre, instead of the former N877, which represents a 5.6 per cent reduction.

It was learnt that the gantry price reduction by Dangote took effect from Friday.