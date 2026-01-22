NNPCL Optimistic About Achieving 2.5m Daily Production

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has expressed confidence in achieving its target of 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2026, citing improved collaboration between Pipelines Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) and its host communities.

NNPCL’s Head of Field Operations, Eastern Corridor, Project Monitoring Office (PMO NNPCL), Engr. Akponime Omojevwhe, stated this during the January stakeholders meeting of host communities organized by PINL in Port Harcourt.

He highlighted that the cooperation between the host communities along the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) and PINL has led to increased oil production, contributing to greater national revenue. He urged the communities to sustain their support to ensure the 2.5 million bpd target is achieved.

“The message I was sent is to appreciate the stakeholders for your collaboration with PINL, which has significantly boosted oil production and revenue generation. I want to emphasize that in 2026, we must outperform 2025 so that our production projection can be met,” Omojevwhe said.

Also speaking, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, General Manager of Community and Stakeholder Relations at PINL, said achieving the federal government’s 2.5 million bpd target requires effective mediation in conflict areas, particularly in Ogoniland.

“In 2026, we are determined to strengthen mediation with communities in Ogoniland to ensure the resumption of crude oil production there,” Mezeh stated. He outlined PINL’s plans to align with federal efforts, sustain zero infractions along the TNP corridor, mediate conflicts in Ogoniland and other oil-producing communities, and resume uninterrupted oil production.

Mezeh also highlighted initiatives such as expanding women and youth empowerment programs, deepening community intelligence and participation, strengthening collaboration with NNPCL, ONSA, and security agencies, and advocating for improved government presence and infrastructural development in oil-producing communities.

Representing the youth, Dr. Legborsi Yamaabana, spokesperson of Niger Delta Ethnic Youth Leaders, pledged continued support for PINL, praising its impact on youth empowerment and employment. He urged the federal government to entrust the company with greater responsibility.

“They are part of us. We have adopted them as partners in every community across the Niger Delta. They serve as a vehicle for peace, development, economic growth, and progress. We will continue to support this company and appeal to the President and government to entrust them with more responsibility because they are committed to doing good,” Yamaabana said.