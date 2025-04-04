NNPCL: Ojulari Takes Over From Kyari, Announces New Senior Mgt Team

Share

The new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Bayo Ojulari, has officially taken over the reins of the company from his predecessor, Mele Kolo Kyari.

In a brief handover ceremony held at the NNPC Towers on Friday, Ojulari commended Kyari for his contributions to the growth of NNPC Ltd and his sterling service to the nation.

These remarks were contained in a statement issued by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd, Olufemi O. Soneye.

Ojulari disclosed that the objective of his management was to consolidate the successes of his predecessor and take the company to the next level.

He acknowledged that the targets set for his management were substantial, but assured that he would be relying on the cooperation of the management and staff of the company, as well as the counsel of his predecessor, to achieve the set targets.

“I will be counting on your support. I will need it. I will be coming around to seek your counsel,” Ojulari told Kyari.

Earlier in his remarks, Kyari congratulated Ojulari and thanked the management and staff of the company for their support during his tenure.

He pledged to do everything within his power to support the new management in succeeding, emphasizing that he was only a call away.

Meanwhile, following the appointment of the GCEO and Board of Directors, NNPC Ltd on Friday announced the appointment of an 8-member Senior Management Team.

The team, which will be headed by Ojulari, includes Rowland Ewubare as Group Chief Operating Officer, Adedapo Segun as Group Chief Financial Officer, and Olalekan Ogunleye as Executive Vice President, Gas, Power & New Energy, according to the statement by Soneye.

Other members of the team are Udy Ntia as Executive Vice President, Upstream; Mumuni Dangazau as Executive Vice President, Downstream; Sophia Mbakwe as Executive Vice President, Business Services; and Adesua Dozie as Company Secretary & Chief Legal Officer.

“All appointments are with immediate effect,” Soneye added.

