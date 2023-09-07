NNPCL Not Against Eni/Oando Deal’ – Muhammad

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said it is not against the Eni and Oando deal.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPCL, Garba Deen Muhammad, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday.

The statement titled: NNPC Lyd Not Against Sale of Shares of Nigerian AGIP Oil Company Ltd to Oando Plc.’

He said, “It has come to our notice that a routine communication in the form of a letter written by NNPC E&P Limited (NEPL) to its JV Partner, Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited (NAOC) is being interpreted to suggest that NNPC Ltd is opposed to the sale of NAOC shares to Oando PLC. This is not correct. NNPC Ltd wishes to state that the letter was sent by NEPL, an NNPC Ltd. subsidiary. However, nowhere was opposition or objection to the transaction mentioned in the letter. NEPL is only drawing attention to certain important clauses in the Joint Operating Agreement (JOA) between it, NAOC, and OOL; which might have been overlooked in error. Adherence to those clauses will protect the transaction, now and in the future.”

Managing Director of NNPC E&P Limited, Ali Muhammed Zarah to the Managing Director of Nigerian Agip Oil Company Ltd, had reportedly said the company’s consent as a member of the joint venture member operating ENI’s onshore asset was not sought before the planned divestment to Oando.

The letter read in part: “It would have far-reaching contractual/legal implications in relation to the joint Operating Agreement dated July 1991 governing the operations of the NAOC/NEPL/OOL Joint venture.

“Clause 19.11 of the JOA provides that “No party may assign or transfer its interest or any part thereof without the prior written consent of the other parties, which consent shall not be unreasonably withheld.

“We have highlighted the above provisions of the JOA to underscore the point that the purported assignment, even if valid, should by no means translate to transfer of operatorship to OOL. if NAOC’s divestment turns out to be valid, it will be incumbent on NEPL and OOL to decide on a successor operator.

“In this instance, NAOC did not inform NEPL of any proposed assignment of its participating interest to Oando or any other party, nor did NAOC seek and obtain the mandatory pre-divestment written consent and approval from NEPL in accordance with the terms of the JOA,”