Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and some International Oil Companies (IOCs) had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU signed will contribute to Ease of Doing Business, as well as reduce cost and drive efficiency in Nigeria’s Oil and gas Industry. NNPCL made the disclosure via its verified X handled formerly Twitter handle on Monday, September 25.