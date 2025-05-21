New Telegraph

May 21, 2025
NNPCL, NAPIMS’ External Auditors Tackle Senate C’ttee Over Appearance

External Auditors to the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), yesterday, tackled the Senate Committee on Public Accounts on their failure to appear before it.

The Senate committee had on the strength of queries raised in audit reports of the affected agencies before 2023 invited their external auditors to appear before it.

However, the external auditors through a letter from their solicitor, Afe Babalola & Co, informed the Committee that issues relating to the audit reports were already litigated against by aggrieved parties and will be subjudice for them to appear before the committee.

Not satisfied with the reason given by the external auditors, the Committee in a counter letter dated 15th May, 2025, ordered the external auditors to appear before it on Tuesday, 20th May, 2025 unfailingly.

