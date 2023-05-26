NNPCL Moves To Unlock $2.1bn Gas Revenue Deal

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has executed a new deal for the renewal of the OML 130 Production Sharing Contract. It also engaged in the conversion of the acreage to a Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) and three other deals based on the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021. NNPCL stated that the deals had the utmost aim of unlocking gas revenue of up to $ 2.1 billion for Nigeria in both the short and long terms. It was learnt that the deal was part of the gas commercialisation programme being considered by the NNPCL. It seeks to end the perennial dispute over Oil Mining Lease (OML) 130, there- by upscaling the country’s crude oil output to about 3 million barrels per day and unlocking gas revenues to the tune of about $ 2.1bn in both short and long terms for the country.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda witnessed the execution of the deal for renewal, conversion to PML and three other agreements by all the parties yesterday in Abuja. NNPCL said its partnership was executing the deals with Total Exploration and Production Nigeria (TEPNG), China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), South Atlantic Petroleum Nigeria Limited (SAPETRO) and Prime 130 Limited and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). NNPCL, which confirmed the deals in a tweet, said: “Today marked a significant milestone as we executed the OML 130 Suite of Agreements with our valued partners: China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC); South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETRO), Total Upstream Nigeria (TUPNI), PRIME 130 and Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) The suite included Production Sharing Contracts, Heads of Agreement (HoA) Amendment, Settlement Repayment Agreement, Concession Contracts for 1 Petroleum Prospecting Licence (PPL) and 3 Petroleum Mining Leases (PMLs), and Lease & License Instruments.”