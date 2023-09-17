New Telegraph

NNPCL Makes Senior Management Changes

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has announced changes in some of its senior management personnel.
Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPCL in a statement titled ‘NNPC Ltd Makes Senior Management Changes,’ stated that the development was in line with the company’s commitment and drive for organisational renewal.

He said, “ In line with NNPC Ltd.’s commitment and drive for organisational renewal, anchored on our business imperatives, standards of excellence, people development, and strengthening our competencies and capabilities through broad-based leadership exposures, the company wishes to announce the following executive appointments with immediate effect: 1.

Oritsemeyiwa A. Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream 2. Olalekan Ogunleye, Executive Vice President, Gas, Power, and New Energy 3. Adedapo A. Segun, Executive Vice President, Downstream

