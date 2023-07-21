NNPCL Made N674.1bn Profit In 2021 – Sources

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) made a whopping profit of N674.1 billion in 2021, sources familiar with the oil company and its operations told New Telegraph on Friday.

One of the sources said the N674.1 billion is the highest profit figure to be recorded by the organisation in its 46-year history.

He said the latest facts appeared to contradict some views by notable individuals and institutions on the activities of the oil company in recent years.

According to one of the sources the emerging facts were released to provide current and true information, to redirect and educate the public adequately for a better understanding of issues in the

company.

According to emerging facts, the NNPCL posted its first profit in 44 years in 2020, recording a profit of N287 billion from a loss of N803 billion posted earlier in 2018.

The company had similarly, recorded a loss of N1.7 billion in 2019 before it returned to profit-making in recent years, arising from critical business strategies adopted by the company’s management lately.