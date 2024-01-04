NNPCL Ltd Denies Clash With Marketers, Insists Subsidy Removed

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) yesterday denied any clash with oil marketers or any other party over fuel subsidy removal.

A report claimed that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) insisted that subsidies on fuel should increase considering the crash of the naira against the dollar and that the pump price on fuel should be N1, 200 per litre. The NNPCL is the sole importer of fuel and the product sells for between N568 and N650 per litre depending on the filling station.

However, the NNPC Ltd. was said to have countered them. But in a terse statement, the company said there was no clash and the Federal Government had removed subsidies on petroleum products. It said: “The NNPC Ltd emphasises it has not clashed with any party.

The newspaper’s headline is deemed unfortunate. “The publication sought confirmation on the alleged subsidy reduction, to which NNPC responded that the subsidy had been entirely removed.”