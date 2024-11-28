NNPCL Limits P’Harcourt Refinery Petrol Sales To Retail Outlets 

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced that petrol from the recently restarted Port Harcourt Refinery Company (PHRC) will be sold exclusively through its retail outlets.

The refinery located in Rivers State resumed production on Tuesday, November 26, generating at least 200 truckloads of products daily.

NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, clarified that bulk sales to independent marketers and external purchases are yet to commence.

READ ALSO:

Products, including petrol, diesel, and kerosene, are currently reserved for NNPCL-operated stations.

This move has raised concerns within the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), which noted a price disparity.

PETROAN claims that petrol from PHRC is priced at N1,045 per litre, N75 higher than the N970 per litre offered by Dangote Refinery, increasing operational costs for marketers.

NNPCL assured it would periodically review its pricing to balance costs and market dynamics.

The decision is a reflection of ongoing challenges in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

Share

Please follow and like us: