NNPCL Launches Health Insurance Package For Retail Attendants

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said that it has upped the ante in its quest to advance workers’ welfare and improve quality of service to its customers by launching a health insurance scheme for service attendants across its petrol stations nationwide.

A statement yesterday by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Andy Odeh, explained that the Attendants’ Health Insurance Scheme which was launched recently by the NNPC Retail Ltd, in partnership with NNPC HMO, will onboard over 7,000 service attendants onto the NNPC HMO platform, marking a significant stride in guaranteeing access to quality healthcare services for the attendants.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, which held at the NNPC Mega Station in Abuja, the Executive Director, Retail Operations and Mobility, Baba-Shettima Kukawa, who represented the Managing Director of NNPC Retail Limited, described the scheme as a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to deliver quality service to its customers.

He said the company recognised that its station attendants serve as the primary touchpoints with customers, and that their welfare could directly impact on the quality of engagement and service delivery in a market where service excellence has become a key differentiator.

“We have developed a comprehensive package known as the ‘Attendant Framework’, which focuses on enhancing their overall welfare.

As part of this initiative, we are pleased to announce the rollout of HMO coverage effective this month.

Our goal is to elevate service delivery, ensuring that every customer interaction reflects care, professionalism, and excellence, ultimately driving customer loyalty and sustained patronage,” the NNPC Retail MD stated.

He explained that the health insurance initiative transcends welfare support, as it was strategically designed to strengthen operational efficiency, boost productivity, and foster sustainable business growth, adding that the company was going beyond the pump to reinforce its commitment to its people, staff, and customers.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Director, Information Technology, Ademola Adebusuyi, who represented the Managing Director of NNPC HMO, stated that the company was in partnership with trusted healthcare providers to ensure that beneficiaries receive the best medical care and attention.