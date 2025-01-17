Share

Contrary to reports making rounds on social media, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has issued a public alert, urging Nigerians to disregard a false recruitment announcement for the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC).

The NNPC Ltd who made this clarification in a statement issued on Friday said there is no standalone recruitment process for the PHRC outside the company-wide recruitment exercise that began last year.

The ongoing recruitment process includes all NNPC Ltd businesses, with candidates who passed the Computer-Based Aptitude Test now proceeding to the interview stage.

NNPC Ltd identified the fraudulent recruitment link as the work of scammers seeking to exploit the recent revamp of the Port Harcourt Refinery.

READ ALSO:

The company cautioned the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to such schemes.

“The purported recruitment link being circulated in various online platforms is the handiwork of fraudsters who are keen on taking advantage of the newly revamped Port Harcourt Refinery to fleece unsuspecting members of the public with a phantom recruitment announcement,” the statement read.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining transparency in its recruitment processes and advised the public to rely on official NNPC Ltd communication channels for accurate information.

Share

Please follow and like us: