NNPCL, Indorama Sign MoU On Gas Supply

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on Saturday signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited on gas supply.

NNPCL disclosed this via its verified Trade and X handle (formerly Twitter), saying it is in a bid to promote the use of natural gas by large-scale gas utilization industries.

It said, “NNPC Ltd. signs a landmark Memorandum of Understanding with Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited on gas supply in a bid to promote the use of natural gas by large-scale gas utilization industries.”

Details of the agreement were not disclosed as the company gave an indication on its social handle that it would later announce details of the agreement.

Many industry stakeholders have canvassed more gas utilisation to address the current high cost of fuel in Nigeria.

They included the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN)