NNPCL: Increase In Ex-Depot Arrangement Caused Fuel Pump Price Hike

Oil falls five-month low on US-China trade tensions

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said that it increased its fuel pump price because of a hike in the ex-depot price. Chief Corporate Communication Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mr Andy Odeh, stated this yesterday in a response to New Telegraph inquiry.

He said: “The price increase by retail outlets is due to an increase in ex-depot price.” Ex‑depot price is the wholesale cost at which petrol leaves the refinery’s storage depot—essentially the price per litre charged to marketers, distributors, or bulk buyers before any retail markup, transportation, taxes or margins are added.

Meanwhile, more fuel stations owned by NNPC Ltd in many states of the country have increased their pump prices. NNPC Ltd retail outlets in Abuja, including those along Kubwa Expressway, Gwarimpa, and Wuse Zones 1, 2, 4 and 6, increased their petrol pump price from N905 to N955 per litre.

Also Ammasco and NIPCO filling stations sold at N940 per litre, while Eterna retail outlets in Kubwa and Jabi sold at N950 per litre.

According to Energy bulletin by the Competence Center of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria, ex depot price as at October 10, was N806.65/l for fuel; diesel, N914.80/l, and Aviation fuel/Aviation Turbine Kerosene, (ATK) N913.79/L while its average 30 day was N984.95/L.

For Dangote prices: PMS: coastal price and gantry price were on hold but diesel (AGO) was N916.19/L for gantry while coastal price was $727.50MT and LPG was N715,000.00 MT for gantry. Meanwhile, oil prices yesterday fell by more than two per cent as the International Energy Agency warned of a huge supply glut in 2026, and as trade tensions persisted between the U.S. and China, the world’s two biggest economies.

Reuters also reported that Brent crude futures fell $1.38, or 2.2 per cent, to $61.94 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 2.1 per cent, or $1.24, at $58.27. Both contracts were at a fivemonth low. It added that in the previous session, Brent settled 0.9 per cent higher, and U.S. WTI closed up one per cent.

Senior Vice President of trading at BOK Financial, Dennis Kissler, said: “The latest tensions between the US and China will also be a pressure point on crude as China’s economy could be in question if tensions stay elevated.”