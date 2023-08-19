NNPCL Has No Right To Get Loan For CBN To Stabilise Naira –Falana

…Says Floating Of Naira Illegal

Renowned lawyer and human rights activist, Mr Femi Falana, has urged the Nigerian government to come up with solutions to the sufferings Nigerians are going through over the fuel subsidy removal. The celebrated lawyer, who was a guest on Channel Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, also wants the government to discourage any transaction that involves the use of dollars in the country. OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI monitored the interview session. Excerpts:

Is it right for the NNPCL to take a loan of $3bn to strengthen the Naira?

The NNPC Limited is no longer a parastatal of the government. I cannot find any provision that allows them to take a loan for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This illegality must stop in the interest of the country. $7.5bn loan was taken on behalf of the country.

The Debt Management Office was not aware, the National Assembly was not aware. Loans were taken in 2006; the government yanked off $7bn from our foreign reserve and distributed them to 14 banks. I wrote the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) then that they should explain this. We wrote to the CBN and they said they had forgiven the banks that took the loan. Where have you got the power? We now have to let the government know the effects of dollarisation of the economy.

So, what would be the implication of this on the economy?

Speaking from a legal perspective, I have had to sue the CBN to a Federal High Court because Section 16 of the CBN Acts imposed a duty on the CBN to fix and determine the rate of the Naira vis- a-vis other currencies, so there is no provision for floating the Naira, it’s illegal. To say that the value of the Naira would be determined by market forces, that is not in the law.

Section 20 sub-section of the CBN Act provides that the only legal tender in Nigeria shall be the currency notes issued by the CBN, which is the Naira. Section 20, sub-section 5 provides that anybody who spends any other currency in Nigeria without the approval of the CBN has committed an offence and shall be prosecuted, the penalty is six months imprisonment. You ask yourself, why do the Nigerian government allow properties to be sold in dollars, rents to be collected in dollars, and some school fees to be paid in dollars?

Everybody is looking for dollars, you want to go to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, or Jerusalem or even to pray weekly in Mecca, you look for dollars. Everybody attending conferences abroad look for dollars as estacode. To buy all manner of goods, you look for dollars to im- port them, including goods that can be produced in Nigeria. If I have my way, I would sell oil in naira. It is ridiculous for you as a country to sell your products in dollars. These are the problems. For me, the government is not addressing them.

If you say that no one can authorise this except the CBN, it means that if they don’t authorise a chunk of those transactions…

The government has never authorised them. When I took up the suspended CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, in 2015 or 2016, he came out publicly that nobody is authorised to spend Dollars in Nigeria, and that is the position of the law. But, what is going on now is something else.

But that is happening at a level that is beyond the level of ordinary Nigerians…

The ordinary people have no idea of what is happening. I was in Benin Republic with my lawyers, where we had a retreat in Cotonou, we spent Naira and CFA, we didn’t spend a cent or Dollar. The same thing is happening in Niger Republic.

We know that in those countries that Nigerians are doing business there, and Naira is spent there. So, when you say the dollarisation, isn’t that happening at a level that is beyond the ordinary Nigerians and isn’t this a result of the fact that we don’t produce much and we rely mostly on importation?

The CBN says they want to float the Naira and the implication is that floating a currency is anchored on demand and supply. We do not supply Dollars and the only product that earns Dollars is oil and a lot of oil is being stolen in Nigeria every day.

So, the government would have to think that how do we stop stealing of oil. We have big time thieves in the oil sector. Why should we allow any transaction in Nigeria to be in dollars? I am saying that under the law, the only legal tender in Nige- ria is the currency notes issued by the CBN. There is no amendment to that law. I’m not talking politics, I’m talking law and I’m challenging the CBN on that.

Isn’t this the effect of globalisation?

No, those guys that are talking of globalisation are controlling their own economy. Globalisation means you should allow everything to come in, but China and U.S. are fighting every- day over what should come to their countries and what should not be allowed. IMF and World Bank are fighting the government over the value of the Naira. For 45 years, we have been told by these imperialist institutions that Naira is over-val- ued. They have been devaluing the currency through dollarisation.

The Bank of America recently said that the Naira is now undervalued. But the guys in the CBN are still devaluing the Naira such that it is still looking for its value. When I was an undergraduate, it was 60 kobo to a dollar, today, it is about N1,000 to a dollar. The CBN is now looking for $3bn. Is it the business of the NNPCL to help the CBN?

Some people are saying that by floating the Naira the value would be determined by demand and supply, interest rate, inflation, and not just against the dollar, but against any other currency, including pounds and others…

The CBN Acts says in Section 16 that it shall be the duty of the CBN to fix the exchange rate of the Naira vis-a-vis other currencies, not market forces. It’s like when we are saying that the price of fuel shall be determined by market forces, it’s not possible.

Can the CBN wake up tomorrow and say that the exchange rate of the Naira to a Dollar is N300?

That is the duty of the CBN. When Mr. Wale Edun, who has now become the Minister of Finance, was in the Senate for screening, what did he say? He said that the value of the Naira should hover around N700, how did he come to that conclusion?

Yes, because there are fundamentals that guide that because our forex reserve has depleted over time…

Depleted by what, it is just to satisfy the stupid demands of the elites. For lawyers, to buy wigs and gowns from England, to buy other materials from England, why? A majority of our people have nothing to do with that.

But this has been the reality for many years, our taste has not been with what we produce…

Those tastes must be controlled now. For in- stance, the former President of Tanzania, who died during the COVID-19 pandemic, said that all foreign conferences shall be at- tended by the country’s embassy officials, who would send reports to the country because they were wasting money on estacode. We can do that.

In 2020, nobody went to Mecca or Jerusa- lem because of COVID-19 crisis, so I can now say as a government because of the economic crisis, for the next four years, if you have been to Mecca before, you would not be allowed to go to Mecca, and if you have been to Jerusalem before, let others be allowed to go.

In Nigeria, it is difficult to ban people from going for Holy pilgrimages. We can say that any school that operates in Nigeria, we will arraign you in court if you charge dollars. For any government official that wants to attend any conference abroad, we should ask of its relevance to the economy. For private individuals, what do you want to import into the country that cannot be produced locally. This is how you control this rat race for dollars. You must take control of the economy.

Why must you allow less than 1% of the population; politicians, and others to destroy the economy because they are looking for dollars, they want to trade or collect rents in dollars, it’s illegal. We know schools that are charging fees in dollars, its illegal, once you strengthen the naira, this crisis would be minimised.

Some people would say it doesn’t have to start from the government, they say why would people buy locally produced or assembled cars, when the companies here cannot meet the demand?

It doesn’t matter; we can have exceptions until we are able to meet the demands. For instance, the administration of former president Muham- madu Buhari announced in 2020 that because of the exchange rate, they could no longer continue to subsidise fuel importation.

Then they said they would encourage vehicles to be converted from PMS pow- ered to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and N250bn was earmarked by the CBN for that. But not a kobo was spent on that. I wrote to the CBN under the Freedom of Information law to ask what had happened to the N250bn.

What did you find out?

They said they are looking into their records. Of course, no they gave no answer. So we are in court over that too. Around Edo/ Delta, not less than 10,000 vehicles run on CNG because it’s eco-friendly, it’s cheaper. So, why is the government not adopting that?