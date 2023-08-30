NNPCL GCEO, TotalEnergies MD Meet In Abuja

…Fuel scarcity: No reason to panic, IPMAN tells Nigerians

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kolo Kyari has received the Managing Director and Country Chair of TotalEnergies E&P Nigeria, Matthieu Bouyer in his office in Abuja.

This was confirmed on the NNPCL verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, August 30.

The statement reads: Today, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., @MKKyari, OFR, had the pleasure of receiving the Managing Director and Country Chair of @TotalEnergiesNG E&P Nigeria, Matthieu Bouyer, in his office.

“The meeting served as an opportunity to welcome him to Nigeria and discuss future collaborations.”

Meanwhile, the National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, has said there was no need for Nigerians to panic over the possible scarcity of fuel.

In an interview with New Telegraph, he said that NNPCL had been loading the product, adding there was no cause for Nigerians to worry.

Okoronkwo said, “NNPCL has not shown us any cause that they do not have products. They are loading in all their centers. There is nothing to worry about.”

His response was in response to fuel scarcity which has spread from Lagos to Ogun State and some other states in Nigeria