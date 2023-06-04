NNPCL: FG Averted Nationwide Scarcity With Subsidy Withdrawal

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said that the Federal Government could not delay the withdrawal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) till the end of June 2023, because doing so, would cause serious nationwide fuel scarcity and hardship to Nigerians.

The NNPCL, in a series of posts on its official Twitter handle, yesterday, also explained that it was owed over N2.8 trillion and could no longer sustain sufficient supply to the market.

It stated that with the subsidy withdrawal, the company will no longer be the sole supplier of petrol in Nigeria, adding that market forces will determine petrol prices and could also go down.

According to it, marketers are selling at the current prices, instead of the previous ones before the NNPCL’s template adjustment, so that they can restock.

It said: “Delaying subsidy removal till the end of June 2023 could have serious nationwide fuel scarcity and hardship as NNPCL was owed over N2.8 trillion and can no longer sustain sufficient supply to the market.

“On the future of petrol supply to the domestic market, Dangote (Refinery), NNPCL and other domestic refineries will ensure petrol availability, improve Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange reserve, create employment, and increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“NNPCL will no longer be the sole supplier of petrol. By law, no player can control more than 30 per cent of the market. “Consumers will be protected because industry regulators and Consumer Protection Council will provide control.

“Fuel stations cannot restock if they sell at the old price and nationwide scarcity will manifest if they do. Petrol prices will be determined by market forces. It could also go down.”