NNPCL, Exxonmobil Meet To Strengthen Collaboration

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mr. Bayo Ojulari, and the Managing Director/Chairman of ExxonMobil Subsidiaries in Nigeria, Mr. Shane Harris, yesterday held strategic discussions.

Mr. Bala Wudiri, The General Manager, Public and Government Affairs, Exxonmobil, Mr. Bala Wudiri, accompanied Harris on the visit.

Information on the discussions were sketchy as of the time of filling this story, but a post on NNPC Ltd X handle explained that the talks were on modalities to strengthen the existing collaboration between the NNPC Ltd and ExxonMobil to deliver shared value to both parties.

