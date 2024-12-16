NNPCL Exceeded 2024 Profit Projections – CCCO

Share

…facilitated $3bn Gazelle loan to stabilise forex

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) on Monday revealed it has already exceeded its 2024 profit projections as a result of some reforms undertaken by the company.

NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO), Olufemi Soneye who spoke at the NNPCL Energy Relations Stakeholder Engagement in Abuja, also highlighted some key achievements of the company, including facilitation of the $3 billion Gazelle loan as a critical intervention to help stabilize the foreign exchange crisis in the country, and saving the Dangote Refinery with $1bn liquidity when the refinery faced liquidity issues.

Soneye who attributed the successes recorded by the NNPCL to what he described as “visionary leadership” of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, added that the company was working hard to deliver more value to Nigerians and other stakeholders in the oil and gas industry.

He said: Under the visionary leadership of Mele Kyari, NNPC Ltd has achieved groundbreaking milestones, redefining the trajectory of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“The restart of the Port Harcourt Refinery marks a significant turning point in Nigeria’s quest for energy self-sufficiency, reaffirming the company’s commitment to revitalizing the nation’s refining capacity.

“NNPC has also championed the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as an alternative energy source, offering Nigerians a cleaner and more cost-effective solution amidst rising global energy costs.

“A strategic decision to secure a $1 billion loan backed by NNPC’s crude was instrumental in supporting the Dangote Refinery during liquidity challenges, paving the way for the establishment of Nigeria’s first private refinery. This initiative underscores NNPC’s dedication to fostering public-private partnerships that drive national development.

“In a historic achievement, NNPC, under Kyari’s leadership, declared profit for the first time in decades, marking a significant financial turnaround. The company has already exceeded its profit projections for 2024, a testament to the transformative reforms it has implemented.

“Additionally, Kyari facilitated the $3 billion Gazelle loan, a critical intervention that helped stabilize the federation during a challenging foreign exchange crisis.

“As a responsible energy company, NNPC Ltd continues to strengthen Nigeria’s energy sector while solidifying its legacy as a transformative force and a global game-changer.”

Soneye noted that the NNPC Ltd recognizes the role of each of the stakeholders in shaping the future of energy in Nigeria.

“Together, we stand at the forefront of a transformative era in the global energy landscape, where collaboration, innovation, and sustainability are key to success.

“Energy relations are the backbone of NNPC Ltd’s operations and strategic aspirations as an integrated energy company. In a rapidly evolving global energy landscape, fostering strong relationships with stakeholders across the value chain is not just a priority but a necessity for achieving our objectives.”

“This meeting underscores our shared vision to ensure energy security, economic growth, and environmental stewardship for the benefit of all.

“Energy relations are more than a strategic tool—they are integral to our mission to deliver energy for today and tomorrow, driving value for our stakeholders and empowering our nation.”

