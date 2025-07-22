NNPCL Dismantling Bottlenecks In Africa – Ojulari

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd)., Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to dismantling structural bottlenecks towards laying a solid foundation for a self-sufficient refining ecosystem in Africa.

Ojulari disclosed this while delivering a keynote address titled: “Building an African Refinery Hub” at the Global Community Insights Conference on the West Africa Refined Fuel Market, which was held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on Tuesday, according to a company’s statement on its website.

According to the GCEO, through strategic review and repositioning of its refineries, strategic equity in the Dangote Refinery, condensate opportunities, and support for other third-party projects, the NNPC Ltd. could kickstart Africa’s transformation into a refining hub.

“NNPC Ltd. stands ready. Ready to co-create, co-invest, and co-lead in building an African refining ecosystem that is inclusive, resilient, and globally competitive,” Ojulari added.

He noted that infrastructure integration, indigenous ownership, and policy harmonisation remain essential drivers of downstream transformation and are critical to creating a credible African reference market that guarantees energy security, reduces import dependence, and powers Africa’s industrial aspirations.

The GCEO also commended the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for organising the event and championing the conversation, which will lead to Africa becoming energy sufficient.

He charged stakeholders in the refining sector to move from declarations to delivery, from national ambition to regional execution and from fragmented development to system-scale transformation.

“Let us build, not just refineries, but a new backbone for Africa’s industrial age. Let us refine, not just crude, but the future of this continent. Let our actions reflect, not just today’s needs, but the enduring aspirations of generations yet unborn,” he concluded.