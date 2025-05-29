NNPCL Disclaims Fake Financial Scheme

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCLtd) has disowned a fake AI-generated video circulating on social media, which features a cloned voice of its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bayo Bashir Ojulari, promoting a fictitious poverty alleviation scheme.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, NNPC Ltd clarified that it has no such investment initiative and urged the public to disregard the misleading video.

The video was reportedly shared by a Facebook account named Mensageiro de Cristo.

“NNPC Ltd has warned the perpetrators to cease their fraudulent actions or face legal consequences,” Soneye stated.

