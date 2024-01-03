NNPCL Deny Alleged Clash With Oil Marketers Over Fuel Subsidy

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has denied having clashes with oil marketers over payment of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) commonly known as fuel or petrol, as contained in a media report (not New Telegraph).

The media report had noted that oil marketers have insisted that subsidy on petrol was increasing considering the crash of the naira against the United States dollar and the cost of crude oil, and that PMS should sell for N1,200/litre in a free market

However, NNPCL in a reaction contained in a terse statement signed by its Group Communication Officer, Olufemi Soneye on Wednesday in Abuja, said there was no clash and the subsidy on fuel had been totally removed.

He said: “NNPC Ltd emphasizes it has not clashed with any party. The Punch headline is deemed unfortunate. The publication sought confirmation on the alleged subsidy reduction, to which NNPC responded that the subsidy has been entirely removed.”