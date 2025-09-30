NNPCL Delegation Visits New Telegraph, Affirms Commitment To Transparency

A delegation of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), yesterday visited the corporate office of the New Telegraph Newspaper in Lagos with an assurance that it would be transparent in all its dealings with Nigerians.

The new Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPCL, Mr. Andy Odeh, who led the delegation, said the company has made it a point of duty to publish its activities on monthly basis. Odeh said the current management of the NNPCL led by Mr Bashir Ojulari has made transparency the core issue in its management strategy.

He said the NNPCL management would welcome positive feedbacks from all Nigerians with regards to its operations. He said: “We will always be opening available to feedbacks from you as our valued partner as well as from other Nigerians. “We are a very transparent entity and transparency is our key strategy of operation.

“As a testament to that, we have made it a duty to publish our balance sheet on monthly basis.” While lauding New Telegraph for the continued support for NNPCL, Odeh who stated that the visit was part of his familiarisation to media establishments urged the management of the publication to continue with its usual cooperation with his company.

In his response, the Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspaper, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, lauded the partnership between the two organisations but urged the leadership of the NNPCL to always show enough consideration to the paper in terms of patronage.

Aminu assured that the relationship between the two remains very much intact with a call on the management of the NNPCL to open as promised.

On her part, the Editor of the paper, Mrs Juliet Bumah, urged the corporation to always be open to enquire from the paper as a means of ensuring transparency.