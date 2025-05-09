NNPCL, Dangote Strengthen Strategic Partnership

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) and Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals (DPRP) have pledged to deepen collaboration aimed at ensuring Nigeria’s energy security and promoting shared prosperity for Nigerians.

This commitment is part of ongoing efforts to foster mutually beneficial partnerships and encourage healthy competition, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd., Olufemi O. Soneye, said in a statement on Friday.

He explained that the pledge was made during a courtesy visit by the President/Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Mr. Aliko Dangote, and his delegation to the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, and members of the company’s senior management team at the NNPC Towers.

During the visit, Dangote expressed his intention to work closely with the new NNPC management to enhance Nigeria’s energy security.

“There is no competition between us. We are not here to compete with NNPC Ltd. NNPC is part and parcel of our business, and we are also part of NNPC. This is an era of cooperation between the two organizations,” Dangote said.

He also congratulated the GCEO and his team on their “well-deserved appointments” and acknowledged the magnitude of the responsibility ahead.

He expressed confidence that, with the capable hands at NNPC, the task is surmountable.

In his remarks, GCEO Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari assured Dangote of a mutually beneficial partnership anchored in healthy competition and productive collaboration.

Ojulari praised the exceptional caliber of talent within NNPC Ltd., describing the workforce as dedicated, highly skilled, and consistently committed to delivering value for Nigeria.

He emphasized the company’s commitment to building a legacy of national prosperity through innovation and shared purpose, noting that NNPC will continue to collaborate with the Dangote Group, particularly where there is clear commercial advantage for Nigeria.

Soneye added that both executives also agreed to act as relationship managers for their respective organizations to ensure sustained collaboration and healthy competition, envisioning limitless opportunities for both entities.

