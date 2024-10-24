NNPCL Confirms Eight Personnel Onboard In Helicopter Crash

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on Thursday announced that the helicopter which crashed near the Bonny Finima Waterways in Port Harcourt, Rivers State was engaged by the petroleum corporation.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the ill-fated Sikorsky SK76 helicopter, with registration 5NBQG, was operated by East Winds Aviation and had taken off from the Port Harcourt Military Base (DNPM) en route to the FPSO – NUIMS ANTAN oil rig.

According to Olufemi Soneye, spokesperson for NNPCL, the helicopter, carrying a total of eight people, including personnel of NNPCL, went down at approximately 11:22 a.m. in the Atlantic Ocean.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development had also confirmed the incident.

The spokesperson, Odutayo Oluseyi, noted that immediate rescue efforts have been launched.

In an official statement, NNPCL assured the public that they are closely monitoring the situation.

Also, it extended prayers to the passengers, crew members, and their families during this difficult time.

“We are doing everything possible to support the search and rescue operations,” the company said.

It further pledged continuous updates as the situation unfolds.

New Telegraph reported that rescue teams are currently working to locate and retrieve the occupants, with hopes of successful recovery operations ongoing.

