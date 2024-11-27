NNPCL Confirms Commencement Of Port Harcourt Refinery

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has reaffirmed the successful restart of the Old Port Harcourt Refinery, which is currently operating at 70% capacity and producing significant volumes of key petroleum products daily.

Reacting to the misleading claims that the refinery is non-operational, the NNPCL on Tuesday confirmed its production of 1.4 million litres of PMS, 900,000 litres of kerosene, 1.5 million litres of diesel, 2.1 million litres of LPFO, and additional LPG volumes daily.

The Petroleum company also revealed that blending processes with Indorama Petrochemicals’ C5 ensure compliance with global gasoline standards.

READ ALSO:

According to the statement made available to newsmen, progress on the new Port Harcourt Refinery with its launch is expected soon.

NNPC urged Nigerians to acknowledge the strides made under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

It emphasized its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s energy sector and achieving self-sufficiency.

Share

Please follow and like us: