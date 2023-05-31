New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
NNPCL Confirms Adjustment Of Petrol Pump Prices (See Full List)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has confirmed the astronomical adjustment in the pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel.

The Chief Corporate Communication Officer, NNPCL Ltd, Garba Deen Muhammad, in a statement issued on Wednesday, titled: ‘Adjustment in the pump price of PMS,” said the price upward review was in line with the current market realities.

Muhammad said, “NNPCL wishes to inform our esteemed customers that we have adjusted our pump price of PMS across our retail outlets, in line with the current market realities.

“As we strive to provide you with the quality service we are known for, it is pertinent to note that prices will continue to fluctuate to reflect market dynamics.

“We assure you that NNPCL Ltd is committed to ensuring the ceaseless supply of products.

